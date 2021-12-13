Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
