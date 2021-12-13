Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 212,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,779. Icanic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.