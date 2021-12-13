Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €82.00 ($92.13) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €59.83 ($67.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business has a fifty day moving average of €62.62 and a 200 day moving average of €65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

