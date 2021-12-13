Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.67. 6,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.