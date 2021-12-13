B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

