Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 6,785 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

