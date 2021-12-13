Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.84 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.