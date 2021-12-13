Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €69.00 ($77.53) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.21 ($72.15).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €50.14 ($56.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,420,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.50. Vonovia has a one year low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a one year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.