Westpac Banking Corp Sells 21,282 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

