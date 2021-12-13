Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 123,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.