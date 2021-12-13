Citigroup Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $166.50

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $169.00 to $166.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.04. 10,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,316. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.