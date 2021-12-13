Palladium Partners LLC Sells 403,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $100,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42.

