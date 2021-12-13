Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.