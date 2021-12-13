Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,750 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

