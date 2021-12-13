Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG):

12/13/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $162.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

12/10/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

10/21/2021 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.27. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ferguson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

