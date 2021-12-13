$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report sales of $7.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 787,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.