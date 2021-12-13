$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 1,686,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,290. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.