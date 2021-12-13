$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 1,686,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,290. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
