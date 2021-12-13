Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

