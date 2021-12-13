Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $16.57. Sohu.com shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 44.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

