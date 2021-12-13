GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $23.96

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.37. GH Research shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

