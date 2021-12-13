Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.32

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

