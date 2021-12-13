Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.28

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $581.89 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Catherine M. Burzik bought 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

