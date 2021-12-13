Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.11

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

