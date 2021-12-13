Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.10

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 8435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after buying an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

