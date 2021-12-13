Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 670.8% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. 9,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

