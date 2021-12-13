Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Declines By 94.1%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 559,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,107. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $189,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

