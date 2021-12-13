Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.44. 35,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,729. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

