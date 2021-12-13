Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 39,634 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $5,226,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

