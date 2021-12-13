Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $150.44. 35,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,729. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.