OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0612 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $764,725.20 and $86,136.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.91 or 0.08027995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.49 or 1.00179759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

