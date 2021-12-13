megaBONK (MBONK) Market Capitalization Tops $156,184.11

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $156,184.11 and approximately $8,950.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006951 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.