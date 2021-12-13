Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $170.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.