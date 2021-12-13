Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

