Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

