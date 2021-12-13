NatWest Group plc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

