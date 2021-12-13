Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.5% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.05. 40,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,663. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.