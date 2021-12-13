88,500 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.56. 6,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,677. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

