Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $18.22 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $17.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $651.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,333. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

