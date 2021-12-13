Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 877 call options.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Everi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 268.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

