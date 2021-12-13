National Bankshares Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Analysts at National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

CIGI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

