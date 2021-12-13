Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Drops By 84.8%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the November 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,073. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

