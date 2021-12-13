Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.47. 106,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,784. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.