Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

SIEGY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.47. 106,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,784. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.