APIX (APIX) Price Up 16.7% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006958 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

