3,000 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

SQ stock opened at $181.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.23. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

