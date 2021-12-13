Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. 32,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist upped their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

