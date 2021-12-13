$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.37 million and the highest is $73.10 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,769. Ping Identity has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

