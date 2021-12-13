Brokerages Anticipate Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SKE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

