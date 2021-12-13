Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Cactus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

WHD traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 4,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

