Private Wealth Group LLC Has $813,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.24. 10,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

