$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE SO opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

